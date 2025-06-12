Menu
Man killed, body stored in ice-cream freezer in 'love triangle murder' in Tripura

The victim was in a relationship with a 20-year-old woman. On the other side, the woman's cousin wanted to be with her, West Tripura's SP Kiran Kumar said.
PTI
Last Updated : 11 June 2025, 19:59 IST

Published 11 June 2025, 19:59 IST
India NewsCrimeTripura

