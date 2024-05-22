Home
RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to arrive in Tripura on May 23 for six-day visit

During the visit, Bhagwat will join a training camp at Seva Dam, RSS state headquarters in West Tripura's Khayerpur.
PTI
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 06:57 IST
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 06:57 IST

Agartala: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive in Tripura on May 23 on a six-day visit to the northeastern state, a RSS leader said on Wednesday.

During the visit, Bhagwat will join a training camp at Seva Dam, RSS state headquarters in West Tripura's Khayerpur.

"RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat is scheduled to arrive here on Thursday to join a training programme for RSS pracharaks from different northeastern states. He will have a separate session with the pracharaks," RSS's state publicity in-charge, Tapas Roy told PTI.

"Altogether 112 pracharaks from different northeastern states are participating in a 20-day training programme," he said.

Bhagwat is slated to leave the state on May 28.

Published 22 May 2024, 06:57 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsRSSTripuraRashtriya Swayamsevak SanghMohan Bhagwat

