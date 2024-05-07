Snapping of goods train services worry Tripura, NFR seeks few more days for restoration

NFR CPRO Sabyasachi Dey said, "Over 300 workers have been engaged in restoration work at Jatinga for the past few days. There is no disruption in passenger train services but good train services have been affected due to derailment of a goods train on April 26. We have sought time to restore the service at the earliest." With the supply of food grains affected due to the disruption in goods train services, Tripura Additional Secretary for Food and Civil Supplies, Nirmal Adhikari, on Monday held a meeting with the representatives of Tripura Merchants' Association (TMA) and Tripura Wholesale Grocery Merchants' Association (TWGMA) to review the situation.