Tripura youth killed by ‘police torture’; five personnel detained

Angry locals staged demonstration near the police station on Thursday demanding exemplary punishment of the police personnel who 'tortured the arrested person leading to his death'.
PTI
Last Updated : 17 October 2024, 08:31 IST

