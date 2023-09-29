'Why BJP has not fulfilled its manifesto yet?' asks Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Deb Barma

Deb Barma raised the question on the eve of a day-long bandh called by Tipra Motha to press the Centre for fulfilling its demand for "Greater Tipraland" and Constitutional solution to the problems of the state's indigenous population.

With "Greater Tipraland" as its demand, Tipra Motha contested its maiden Assembly elections and managed to win 13 out of 60 Assembly seats. It emerged as the second largest party after BJP.

BJP, on the other hand, was against the division of Tripura. But its manifesto promised "greater autonomy" to the tribal council with more legislative, administrative, executive powers and financial support. It also promised a university in the name of Maharaja Bir Bikram Manikya, the last king of the Tripura Princely tribal state and inclusion of Kokborok language (spoken by the tribals) in CBSE and ICSE schools, annual financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to the tribals living under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC), beside others.

Deb Barma said BJP would make the same promises after five years. "The party will get votes if you keep the words you made to the voters." Tipra Motha leader also slammed the left parties saying they "kept the indigenous people poor and backward" despite being in power for 25-years.

Tipra Motha's 12-hour bandh in the areas under TTADC (70 percent of the areas) has been called days after Deb Barma and others held a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and discussed about its demand for "Greater Tipraland" and Constitutional solution.