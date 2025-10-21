Trump brushed aside MEA's attempts at denial: Congress after US US President repeats 'Russian oil import' claims
The opposition party's assertion came after Trump said India is going to pay massive tariffs if it continues to buy oil from Russia, while reiterating that he got assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that New Delhi is going to halt its oil purchases from Moscow.
The matter of India's imports of oil from Russia has been raised by President Trump now thrice in the past five days. And no doubt he will keep increasing this tally as he prepares to meet President Putin in Budapest later in the week.