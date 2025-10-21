Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Trump brushed aside MEA's attempts at denial: Congress after US US President repeats 'Russian oil import' claims

The opposition party's assertion came after Trump said India is going to pay massive tariffs if it continues to buy oil from Russia, while reiterating that he got assurance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that New Delhi is going to halt its oil purchases from Moscow.
Last Updated : 21 October 2025, 07:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 October 2025, 07:58 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsNarendra ModiDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us