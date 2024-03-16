Two RP-Sanjiv Goenka firms flagged by CAG for rigging coal auction among top 20 electoral bond donors: Report

Together, the two companies in question donated electoral bonds worth a total of Rs 485 crore to political parties whose identities are still unknown. The electoral bonds scheme, which permitted unlimited contributions to political parties through such bonds, was declared unlawful by the Supreme Court last month.

A couple of days before the auction of the 83-million-tonne Sarisatolli coal block, a shell firm was acquired by two companies belonging to the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, which was made to face off against Calcutta Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) and Haldia Energy—both belonging to the RPSG group. This meant that three among the five bidders for the mine belonged to the RPSG Group.

Haldia Energy bought electoral bonds worth over Rs 370 crore, which made it the fourth-largest donor, the publication noted.

The CESC and another RPSG firm, Dhariwal Infrastructure, acquired the shell company that took part in the bidding.

The CAG had kept the names of these companies under the wraps in the report regarding rigged biddings it had sent to the Parliament in 2016. The publication claimed that it was only when it accessed the CAG's internal documents, that such details finally came to light.