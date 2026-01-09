Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Two UK-bound Air India flights diverted due to bad weather

One flight was from Mumbai to London Heathrow and the second was from Amritsar to Birmingham.
Last Updated : 09 January 2026, 09:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 January 2026, 09:56 IST
India NewsAir IndiaUnited KingdomBad weather

Follow us on :

Follow Us