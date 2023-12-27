U-19 cricketer held for impersonating IPS officer

The arrest came following Delhi Police’s investigation into a complaint filed in August 2022 by the hotel where he coughed up a bill of Rs 5.53 lakh for a seven-day stay but did not pay, claiming first that his sponsor company would pay it and later promising to send his driver to settle the bill.

At the time of arrest, Singh allegedly tried to influence the immigration officials by posing as Karnataka Additional Director General of Police Alok Kumar and pretending to call senior officials. During interrogation, he also claimed that his father is a former international cricketer and is working with a leading Indian airlines.

During interrogation, police claimed, he told investigators that he duped luxury hotels by impersonating as a Mumbai Indians cricketer and as a senior IPS officer. He allegedly used to stay in hotels and leave without paying the bills.

According to police officials, his victims allegedly included hotels, bars, restaurants and cab drivers among others. Pant has also been also duped of Rs 1.63 crore in 2020-21 allegedly by Singh, who is a BCom and MBA holder. He also allegedly used names and designations of senior officers for booking rooms in various hotels and resorts.

Investigators claimed he also used to pose as a Mumbai Indians player to impress people. He also allegedly presented himself as a brand ambassador of an international sports brand.