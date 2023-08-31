Uddhav now Cong's puppet, his alliance with I.N.D.I.A a betrayal of Balasaheb's principles: Shinde's Sena

Calling Uddhav Thackeray a “puppet of Congress” for joining hands with the grand old party and siding with “corrupt leaders”, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Thursday questioned as to how many leaders of I.N.D.I.A would visit the memorial of late Balasaheb Thackeray at Shivaji Park in Dadar during the two-day meeting of the opposition bloc in Mumbai.

"Uddhav Thackeray's alliance with these leaders is a betrayal of Balasaheb's principles,” the Shiv Sena said even as I.N.D.I.A leaders converged in the financial capital of Mumbai.

Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former Maharashtra chief minister, whose Maha Vikas Aghadi government was toppled by Shinde with the help of BJP, is the principal host of the event.