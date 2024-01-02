UGC launches annual capacity building plan for training, skill development of employees

"Behavioural competencies will help the UGC staff take up bigger roles than what they normally perform. Functional competencies will help the UGC staff perform better in administration, procurement and financial management. Enhancing domain competencies help them perform better in specialised fields such as policy making or project management. Training in newer technology competencies will help them realise shorter turnaround time and improve efficiency, better digital record keeping and utilise technology platforms to reach out to stakeholders," he said.