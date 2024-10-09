4 foreigners stranded on Neelkanth trek in Chamoli rescued

<p>Dehradun: Four foreign tourists stranded on the Neelkanth trek in Chamoli district, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/uttarakhand/70">Uttarakhand </a>were rescued on Wednesday, officials said.</p>.<p>The three Brazilians and one Spanish were brought safely to Badrinath, they said.</p>.<p>The four were identified as Joseph, 56, from Spain, and Paulo, 39, Rodrio, 38, Danilo, 43, from Brazil.</p>.8 Buddhist monks injured as tourist bus falls into pond in Bihar.<p>The tourists had got stranded on the Neelkanth trek late Tuesday night, they said. </p><p>The tourists were traced by the police and SDRF after hours-long search carried out in pitch dark amid adverse weather conditions, officials said. </p>