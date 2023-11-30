UN leaders hail India as champion of South-South cooperation, highlight 'exemplary leadership' in addressing global challenges

Mohammed said that the sixth anniversary of the Partnership Fund “compels us to contemplate the tremendous obstacles we face in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and the vital role that South-South cooperation can play in overcoming these challenges.”

Since its launch in 2017, the Fund has supported 76 projects in 54 countries. President of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly Dennis Francis described this as “no small feat”, especially in the current age of shrunken fiscal spaces compounded by the impacts of the pandemic and other global shocks in recent years.