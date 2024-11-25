Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Union Cabinet approves 'One Nation One Subscription' scheme for access to research articles, journals

The ministry of education, in a release, said that the scheme is set to benefit nearly 1.8 crore students, faculty, researchers and scientists of all disciplines.
jith Athrady
Ajith Athrady
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 17:49 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2024, 17:49 IST
India NewsUnion Cabinet

Follow us on :

Follow Us