<p>New Delhi: Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> announced on Wednesday that he has switched his email address to homegrown service Zoho Mail.</p>.<p>In a message <a href="https://x.com/AmitShah/status/1975855617819754903">posted on X</a>, he said his new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in.</p>.<p>"I have switched to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/zoho-corp">Zoho</a> Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter," he said.</p>