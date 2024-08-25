Union minister Chirag Paswan sides with Opposition parties again, this time on nationwide caste census demand

On Sunday, in a key meet of his party in Ranchi, Paswan was chosen unequivocally as the president of his party for the next five years. “We will continue to strengthen our party, and keeping that in mind, we will be contesting the Jharkhand elections in the coming months,” he said.

Paswan was elected the president of his party in 2019, when his father Ram Vilas Paswan was around. He said that if the party is strong in some states, they may contest alone outside of the NDA umbrella.

“We contested the Nagaland election alone and won two seats, we also have two councillors in the state. We have an alliance with the BJP nationally. We contested the Assembly election alongside BJP in Jharkhand in 2024 and contested from the lone seat, Sikaripara. This time, the state unit will take a final call on whether we should contest under an alliance or independently,” he added.