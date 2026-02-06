Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

UP govt orders FIR against ‘Ghooskhor Pandat’ for hurting religious sentiment

Sources said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered for the registration of the FIR against the movie, whose teaser was released a few days back.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 09:08 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 February 2026, 09:08 IST
India NewsEntertainment NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathManoj Bajpayee

Follow us on :

Follow Us