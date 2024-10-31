Urban naxals raising their heads as Naxalism ending in jungles: PM Modi's veiled dig at Opposition

<p>In a veiled attack on opposition parties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that though "Naxalism is ending in jungles, urban naxals are raising their heads."</p><p>Addressing the National Unity Day Parade in Gujarat's Kevadia, PM Modi said, "They (urban naxals) are trying to divide the country on caste lines and are against a developed India." </p><p>"Today urban naxals even target those who say we will be safe if we remain united," he added. The Prime Minister also asked people to "identify urban naxals and unmask them."</p><p>Modi said that due to the efforts by the government, Naxalism is breathing its last in the country. </p>.Watch | 'A wonderful coincidence,' PM Modi extends Diwali greetings at National Unity Day parade in Gujarat .<p>Earlier, Modi paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the iconic Statue of Unity in Gujarat on the birth anniversary of the country’s first home minister.</p><p>Since 2014, Sardar Patel’s birth anniversary has been celebrated on October 31 as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’, or National Unity Day.</p><p>PM Modi arrived at the world’s tallest statue, dedicated to Patel, near Ekta Nagar in the state’s Narmada district in the morning and offered flower petals to pay his respects to the Iron Man of India.</p><p>He then left for a nearby venue, where he was scheduled to administer the Ekta Diwas pledge to a gathering and witness the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas parade, comprising 16 marching contingents, including those from nine states, one UT (Union Territory) police, four Central Armed Police Forces, NCC, and a band.</p>