<p>New Delhi: US chief negotiator Brendan Lynch is arriving here late on Monday for a day-long talk on the proposed India-US bilateral trade deal, according to a senior commerce ministry official.</p><p>Five rounds of negotiations for the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) have been held, and the sixth round of talks, scheduled from August 25-29, was postponed following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on Indian goods by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US</a>.</p><p>"Tomorrow's talks will be a precursor to the sixth round of negotiations," the official said.</p>.India brags about having 1.4 billion people but won't buy one bushel of US corn: US Commerce Secy Howard Lutnick.<p>The US chief negotiator is expected to reach India tonight. Lynch is the Assistant US Trade Representative for South and Central Asia.</p><p>He oversees the development and implementation of US trade policy with regard to 15 countries in the region, including management of the US-India Trade Policy Forum (TPF) as well as coordination of activity under Trade and Investment Framework Agreements (TIFAs) with regional partners.</p><p>India's exports have been affected following the imposition of 50 per cent tariffs on shipments to the US.</p>