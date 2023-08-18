US court denies writ of habeas corpus filed by Mumbai terror attacks accused Tahawwur Rana

First, Rana has been tried and acquitted in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois for charges based on the identical conduct for which India seeks to prosecute him. He argued that extradition is, therefore, barred under Article 6(1) of the Treaty, which declares that '[e]extradition shall not be granted when the person sought has been convicted or acquitted in the Requested State for the offense for which extradition is requested.' Second, the material submitted by the GOI --consisting principally of transcripts and exhibits from Rana's trial in the Northern District of Illinois -- fail to establish probable cause that he committed the offenses for which India has charged him. The Indian government extradition request thus fails to satisfy Article 9.3(c) of the Treaty, the attorney said, adding the court should grant the writ of habeas corpus, deny extradition and order Rana’s release.