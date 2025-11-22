Menu
US court orders Byju to pay over USD 1 billion on petition of BYJU's Alpha, GLAS Trust

Both BYJU's Alpha and Glas Trust moved the Delaware Bankruptcy Court for the discovery of USD 533 million and related transactions.
Last Updated : 22 November 2025, 06:57 IST
Published 22 November 2025, 06:57 IST
India NewsUSByju RaveendranBYJU’sbusiness

