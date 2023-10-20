Usual modus operandi of Adani's govt run by BJP: Mahua Moitra labels Hiranandani affidavit a 'joke'

Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of real estate-to-energy group Hiranandani, who allegedly paid TMC MP Mahua Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about Adani Group, on Thursday said the TMC leader targeted Gautam Adani to "malign and embarrass" Prime Minister Narendra Modi "whose impeccable reputation gave opposition no opportunity to attack him".
Now, the TMC MP has come out and dismissed the businessman's claims and has termed it a "joke".
Sharing her response on X, Moitra stated that the "Contents of the letter are a joke. It has clearly been drafted by some half-wit in the PMO who doubles up as a creative writer in the BJP's IT cell."
She further added, "This is the usual modus operandi of the 'Adani government' run by the BJP. Every effort is being made to malign and isolate the ones near to me."
Earlier this week, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and Moitra's estranged partner and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai alleged that Moitra took favours from Hiranandani to raise questions in Parliament. She responded by filing a defamation suit before the Delhi High Court against them.
(This is a breaking story. More to follow. PTI inputs)