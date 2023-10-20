Usual modus operandi of Adani's govt run by BJP: Mahua Moitra labels Hiranandani affidavit a 'joke'

Now, the TMC MP has come out and dismissed the businessman's claims and has termed it a "joke".

Sharing her response on X, Moitra stated that the "Contents of the letter are a joke. It has clearly been drafted by some half-wit in the PMO who doubles up as a creative writer in the BJP's IT cell."

She further added, "This is the usual modus operandi of the 'Adani government' run by the BJP. Every effort is being made to malign and isolate the ones near to me."