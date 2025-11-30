Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

10-month-old girl killed in animal attack in UP's Bahraich; 2nd incident within hours

The incident took place on Friday night in Khiriya Sharif village under the Kotwali Dehat police station area of Bahraich district, they added.
Last Updated : 29 November 2025, 23:59 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 November 2025, 23:59 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshBahraich

Follow us on :

Follow Us