11 kanwariyas injured after van rams into divider in UP's Bijnor

The accident happened when the driver of the van carrying 31 'kanwariyas' from Rampur to Haridwar, allegedly fell asleep and rammed the vehicle into the divider in Seohara area, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 August 2024, 09:35 IST

Bijnor (UP): Eleven 'kanwariyas' were injured after their vehicle rammed into a divider here on Friday morning, police said.

The accident happened when the driver of the van carrying 31 'kanwariyas' from Rampur to Haridwar, allegedly fell asleep and rammed the vehicle into the divider in Seohara area, they said.

'Kanwariyas' are devotees who travel from various places with 'kanwars' carrying holy water from the Ganga to perform 'jalabhishek' of 'shivlings' during the Hindu calendar month of 'Shravan'.

The 11 kanwariyas were rushed to Seohara Community Health Center, out of which five were referred to Moradabad for better treatment, Dhampur Circle Officer Sarvam Singh said.

All the injured kanwariyas are out of danger, Singh added.

Published 16 August 2024, 09:35 IST
