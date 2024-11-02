Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

11-year-old girl raped by uncle in UP's Ballia, accused held

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar Jha said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the girl's maternal grandfather.
PTI
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 19:09 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 19:09 IST
Crimerapeminor rapedPocsoBalliaUttar Pradesh News

Follow us on :

Follow Us