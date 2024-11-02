11-year-old girl raped by uncle in UP's Ballia, accused held

<p>Ballia: An 11-year-old minor girl from a village here was allegedly raped by her uncle, police said on Friday, adding that the accused has been taken into custody and is being questioned.</p>.<p>Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Anil Kumar Jha said that a case has been registered on the complaint of the girl's maternal grandfather.</p>.<p>According to the police, the girl from a village in Gadwar police station area was raped by her uncle Yashwant on Friday.</p>.Man rapes grandmother in UP's Shahjahanpur.<p>Yashwant has been charged with offenses under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act, police said.</p>.<p>Police has taken him into custody and investigations are underway, the ASP said.</p>