uttar pradesh

2 MBBS students killed in Uttar Pradesh, as many injured in car accident

Fatehganj (West) SHO Dhananjay Kumar Pandey said the accident happened on Wednesday night killing a 23 and a 24 year old students of Rajshree Medical College.
Last Updated 14 March 2024, 10:09 IST

Bareilly: Two MBBS students were killed and two others were injured after their car overturned after hitting the divider on a national highway here, police said on Thursday.

Fatehganj (West) SHO Dhananjay Kumar Pandey said the accident happened on Wednesday night killing Deepak Bhati (23) and Rahul Srivastava (24), students of Rajshree Medical College.

Krishna Yadav and Ayush Porwal were seriously injured and are undergoing treatment in a hospital, he said.

Bhati was a resident of Faridabad and Srivastava was from Bihar. All four students were in the final semester of MBBS, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.

(Published 14 March 2024, 10:09 IST)
