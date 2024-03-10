JOIN US
uttar pradesh

3 dead in SUV-tractor collision in UP's Lakhimpur

The collision happened when a speeding SUV carrying five people rammed into a tractor while trying to overtake it.
Last Updated 10 March 2024, 07:43 IST

Lakhimpur Kheri: Three men were killed while two were left injured in a collision on the Gola-Khutar highway near Nauvakhera village early Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Jachal Singh, 30, Kundan Singh, 35, and Prateek Sharma, 30, all residents of Pithauragarh in Uttarakhand, police said.

The injured were Narendra Singh, 31, and Aniket Singh, 30, also from Pithauragarh and under treatment at a hospital.

The collision happened when a speeding SUV carrying five people rammed into a tractor while trying to overtake it.

As it happened, another car collided with the SUV from behind.

The accident left all five in the SUV critically injured.

They were rushed to the neighbouring Gola hospital by Mailani police, where three were declared brought dead, police said.

(Published 10 March 2024, 07:43 IST)
