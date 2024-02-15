JOIN US
Homeindiauttar pradesh

3 killed, 2 injured after being hit by bus in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr

The accident took place in Chhatari Police station area on Wednesday evening, they said.
Last Updated 15 February 2024, 07:30 IST

Bulandshahr: A bus ploughed into a group of people standing on the roadside, killing three of them and injuring two, in this district, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place in Chhatari Police station area on Wednesday evening, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Ram Karan identified the deceased as Vinod (36), Ashok (35) and Rinku (25).

Two others who were injured in the accident have been sent to a hospital in Aligarh.

Police have sent the bodies for autopsy. The matter is being investigated.

(Published 15 February 2024, 07:30 IST)
