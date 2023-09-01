Home
uttar pradesh

30-year-old man beaten to death following argument in Uttar Pradesh

The victim's family members took him to a hospital where he passed away.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 09:39 IST

A 30-year-old man died in a village in Uttar Pradesh after being hit with a wooden stick following an argument, police said on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) of Bara Sant Lal Saroj said the incident took place on Thursday evening when victim Chandrashekhar Bhartiya got into a scuffle with a man identified as Jitendra Singh.

Bhartiya's tea stall was damaged a few days ago by Jitendra Singh and they were arguing over this when Singh attacked him with a stick, the officer said, adding Bhartiya was left unconscious.

The victim's family members took him to a hospital where he died.

"Based on the complaint, we have lodged an FIR and arrested the accused. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination," the ACP said.

(Published 01 September 2023, 09:39 IST)
Uttar Pradesh

