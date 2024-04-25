4 dead, 1 seriously injured after car overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia

Ballia (Uttar Pradesh): A car went out of control and overturned while trying to overtake another vehicle on the Phephna-Buxar highway, killing four and seriously injuring another, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place in the Phephna Police Station area on Wednesday night.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said that a Tata Safari went out of control while overtaking another vehicle and overturned after hitting a tree on the Phephna-Buxar highway around 10.30 pm on Wednesday.

All the five people travelling in the vehicle were seriously injured after the accident and the police took them to the district hospital. Doctors declared Satyendra Yadav (40), Raju Yadav (30 ) and Kamlesh Yadav (36) dead, the SP said.