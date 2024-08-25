Home
9-year-old raped allegedly by neighbour in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

The girl, who lives with her widowed mother, was alone in the house when the 25-year-old neighbour entered the premises and raped her. He fled after the crime and the girl was found writhing in pain.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 August 2024, 19:59 IST

Barabanki: A nine-year-old girl was on Saturday raped allegedly by her neighbour in the city area here, police said.

He fled after the crime and the girl was found writhing in pain.

Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranjivi Nath Singh said that the police got the girl admitted to a hospital.

Several teams have been constituted to arrest the accused, he said.

Published 24 August 2024, 19:59 IST
