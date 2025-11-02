A gift steeped in love

<p>Lucknow: In ‘’The Gift of the Magi’’, a short story by American writer O Henry, a poor young husband sold his watch to buy a secret gift-a comb- for his wife, who sold her hair to buy a platinum fob chain for the watch. The story obviously ends in cosmic irony.</p><p>For Abhishek Yadav, a small-time betel seller in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur town, however, a similar story had a happy ending.</p><p>According to the reports, Abhishek wanted to gift a gold chain to his wife but his earnings were too little to afford the same especially with the skyrocketing prices of the yellow metal.</p><p>He, however, devised a novel way to save money. He started saving a few coins of Rs 20 denomination every day from the sales and after a little more than a year, he managed to save more than five thousand coins.</p>.World's most valuable toilet made of solid gold goes up for auction.<p>While his wife was visiting her parents, Abhishek rushed to a jewelry shop with a bag full of Rs 20 coins and asked for a gold chain worth around Rs. one lakh. ‘’I want to give a surprise gift to my wife,’’ he said.</p><p>‘’I was shocked initially when he (Abhishek) put the bag on the counter and said that it had coins worth more than Rs 1 lakh,’’ said Mahesh Kumar, the owner of the shop. On counting, it turned out that there were 5290 Rs 20 coins in the bag.</p><p>Although the cost of the gold chain was Rs 1.25 lakh, Mahesh told Abhishek that he could pay the rest of the amount in installments. ‘’The chain will be ready in a few days’’ he said.</p><p>An elated Abhishek said that he had never imagined that he would ever be able to gift a gold chain to his wife given the soaring prices of Gold. ‘’I will present the chain to my wife when she returns from her parent’s house,’’ he said.</p>