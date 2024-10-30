Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Adityanath says 2025 Mahakumbh to be 'more divine, grand' than all previous Kumbhs

This 'intangible cultural heritage of humanity' will showcase the rich traditions of Sanatan Indian culture, its diverse social fabric, and people's deep-rooted faith, Adityanath said.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 20:17 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 October 2024, 20:17 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshYogi AdityanathKumbh

Follow us on :

Follow Us