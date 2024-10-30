Adityanath says terrorism, Naxalism being 'encouraged' in the name of secularism, vows to remove barriers in front of Sanatan Dharma

<p>Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that terrorism and naxalism were being ‘encouraged’ in the name of secularism in the country and vowed to remove all the barriers in the way of ‘Sanatan Dharma’.</p><p>Speaking at a function at Ayodhya, Adityanath also said that those creating obstacles in the way of the ‘Sanatan Dharma’ would meet the fate of mafias in the state.</p><p>‘’Secularism ke naam par rajniti karne wale log Bharat ki atma ko lahu luhan kar rahen hain...aatankwad aur naxalwad ko badhawa de rahen hain’’ (those doing politics in the name of secularism are hurting the spirit of the nation....they are encouraging terrorism and naxalism), he said.</p>.Adityanath says 2025 Mahakumbh to be 'more divine, grand' than all previous Kumbhs.<p>‘’Anyone who creates obstacles in the way of sanatan dharma will meet the fate of the mafia elements in the state.....we will not rest until we remove all the obstacles in the way of sanatan dharma,’’ the chief minister said.</p><p>Adityanath also paid tribute to what he said was the sacrifice of lakhs of saints and seers, who could not see the grand Ram Temple during their lifetime.</p><p>‘’The opposition parties earlier used to question the existence of Lord Rama but today Lord Rama has become a universal figure,’’ he said.</p><p>Earlier the saffron clad chief minister, who arrived in Ayodhya to take part in the Diwali celebrations, pulled the chariot on which Lord Rama, Sita and Laxman were sitting. He was joined by his cabinet colleagues later.</p><p>Ayodhya was all set to create a world record after it was lit by 25 lakh earthen lamps. The earthen lamps were lit on the banks of the Saryu river, including Ram ki Paidi.</p><p>Over a dozen tableaux were taken out in the town on this occasion. These tableaux depicted the deeds of Lord Rama as mentioned in the Hindu epic ‘Ramayana’. The procession, accompanied by the tableaux and chariot, began from Saket College and ended at the Ram Katha Park.</p><p>Tight security arrangements have been made in Ayodhya on this occasion. A large number of devotees have descended on the town from different parts of the country to witness the celebrations.</p>