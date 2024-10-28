Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

After axing son, man sets himself on fire in Uttar Pradesh

The father, who survived, has been taken into custody by the police over the incident that took place Sunday evening at Duwari village of Mau police station area, they said.
PTI
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 10:30 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 10:30 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us