After axing son, man sets himself on fire in Uttar Pradesh

<p>Banda: A 35-year-old man killed his five-year-old son by cutting his neck with an axe and then set himself on fire inside their home in adjoining Chitrakoot district, police said on Monday.</p>.<p>The father, who survived, has been taken into custody by the police over the incident that took place Sunday evening at Duwari village of Mau police station area, they said.</p>.<p>The accused told police that he killed his son in anger when the child started crying at night while he was sleeping.</p>.<p>Deputy Superintendent of Police (CO) of Mau area Rajkaran said, "On Sunday night in Duwari village, Rajkumar Nishad (35) killed his five-year-old son Satyam by cutting his neck with an axe, after which, he locked himself in a room and set himself on fire." </p><p>"On hearing the noise, neighbours somehow opened the door of the room and saved Rajkumar and handed him over to the police," the officer said.</p>.<p>The axe used in the murder has also been recovered, he said, adding that Rajkumar is being interrogated over the incident. </p>