Aiming to draw international tourists, Ayodhya museum to have AI-driven statues & Ramayana shows

The Ram Temple is the biggest centre of attraction in Uttar Pradesh which may help Ayodhya to attract at least 50 million tourist a year; UP is now gearing up to increase the footfall of the Ram Katha museum with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and make it the next crowd puller.
The state government is planning to increase the footfall, reportedly by 10,000 footfalls a day after the museum is redesigned using AI Moneycotrol cited Saurav Bhaik, founder of Tagbin, an artificial intelligence, augmented and virtual reality driven services company which is designing the Ram Katha museum.
The plan is to make a hyper-realistic statue of lord Ram which will even have AI-driven movements. Bhaik said that the statue would also be able to speak. Bhaik told the Moneycontrol that there will be a hyper-realistic dome with animatronics, holograms, and idol projection in one of the zones of the temple, there will be illusions of different themes.
Reportedly, there will be an AI-driven Ramayana show with live visuals moving around the people, and a show of how Ram temple was built.
Bhaik reportedly said that the entire project will take 18 months to complete and is expecting international tourists. The size of the project is almost 40,000 square feet and the work will speed up after the completion of Ram temple.