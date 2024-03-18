Allahabad HC dismisses petition challenging cancellation of land lease of Jauhar University

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Monday dismissed a writ petition challenging the cancellation of land lease of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar University run by a trust led by Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan in Rampur district of Uttar Pradesh.

The judgment was passed by a two-judge bench comprising Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Kshitij Shailendra.

On December 18, 2023, the court had reserved its verdict after hearing counsel for the petitioner and the advocate general (AG) of UP.

While filing the writ petition, the Executive Committee of Maulana Mohammad Ali Jauhar Trust had submitted that the lease deed was cancelled without providing any opportunity of hearing.