Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Uttar Pradesh village; probe launched

The police have initiated a probe into the vandalisation of the statue, which had been a fixture at the Ambedkar Park for decades.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 11:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2024, 11:15 IST
India NewsUttar PradeshStatue vandalised

Follow us on :

Follow Us