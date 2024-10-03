Ambedkar’s statue vandalised in Uttar Pradesh village; probe launched

<p>Sultanpur (UP): Unidentified miscreants reportedly vandalised a statue of B R Ambedkar inside a park at Belasda village in Sultanpur district, police said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The police have initiated a probe into the vandalisation of the statue, which had been a fixture at the Ambedkar Park for decades.</p>.Three men booked for assaulting woman school principal, desecrating national flag in Uttar Pradesh.<p>On Thursday morning, the locals found the statue disfigured and reported the matter to the police.</p>.<p>"We are investigating the incident. The damaged statue has been repaired and legal action will be taken based on the complaint received,” said Sub-Inspector Satyendra Kumar Singh, Kotwali Dehat police station.</p>