<p>Mysuru: A book on one of the earliest radio announcers of Karnataka would be released in Mysuru on January 26 (Monday).</p><p>Retired manager of Nvidia India Limited M G Rajanikanth will release the book on his mother Kamala Gopalaswamy. </p><p>Rajanikanth is the son of M V Gopalaswamy, who launched a private radio station in Mysuru on September 10, 1935, with the name that went on to become the official name of the national radio service - All India Radio (AIR).</p><p>In 1957, Akashvani was given as AIR's on-air name. At present, Akashvani is officially used instead of AIR.</p><p>The book 'Deemantha Mahile Kamala Gopalaswamy', written by retired station director of AIR in Mysuru M S Vijaya Haran, has been published by Samskruthi Book Agencies. </p><p>It will be released at Dr M V Gopalaswamy Shishuvihara, under Gopalaswamy Educational Institutions, in Lakshmipuram, Mysuru, at 11 am.</p><p>While chairman of the institutions Dr A S Chandrashekar will preside over the event, correspondent N R Manjunath and publisher Samskruthi Subramanya will be present. Shishuvihara (pre-school) was the first such initiative in South India in 1928 by Gopalaswamy, a Psychology professor.</p><p>Writer G P Rajarathnam penned the famous Shishu Geethegalu (children's poems) exclusively for the students of the Shishuvihara.</p><p>Besides being the radio announcer in Akashvani during its initial days, Kamala Gopalaswamy managed the Shishuvihara for decades.</p>