Book on early radio announcer of Karnataka to be released in Mysuru

The book ‘Deemantha Mahile Kamala Gopalaswamy’, written by retired station director of AIR in Mysuru M S Vijaya Haran, has been published by Samskruthi Book Agencies.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 17:13 IST
Published 24 January 2026, 17:13 IST
