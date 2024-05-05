Around 100 SP workers booked for 'vandalising' Maharana Pratap statue in UP's Mainpuri

Police took a suo motu cognizance of the incident and filed a case Saturday against 90-100 Samajwadi Party workers under charges of rioting, stoking religious hatred, disobeying orders of a public servant, and breach of peace, said Kotwali Police Station SHO Fateh Bahadur Singh Bhadauria.