ASI gets 10 more days to complete Gyanvapi survey and submit report

Varanasi: The Varanasi district court on Thursday gave 10 more days to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to complete and submit a scientific survey report of the Gyanvapi complex.

Taking up the plea of the ASI seeking three additional weeks to submit the report, District Judge A K Vishvesh said he hoped that the ASI would complete the task on time and would not ask for more time, according to counsel for the Hindu side Madan Mohan Yadav.

The court fixed December 11 as the next date of hearing in the matter, Yadav said.