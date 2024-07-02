At least 90 killed in stampede at 'satsang' in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras

"Many women and children were trampled under the feet of the onrushing devotees.....their cries went unheard in the chaos," said a report quoting an eye witness who was present there.

The reports said that more than five thousand devotees had assembled at the congregation. The hall in which the devotees had assembled was small and the exit was also too narrow to allow many people to go out together.

Most of the devotees, who attended the congregation, hailed from the nearby villages, sources said. Some reports said that many devotees had fainted owing to the heat.

Some reports said that the organisers closed one of the exits to allow the cavalcade of the priest narrator Sarkar Vishwahari Bhole Baba which resulted in increased pressure on the other exit.

The injured were taken to the medical college hospital in Etah, sources said, adding that the district administration had rushed teams of doctors to the hospital to treat the injured. Police force from the nearby police stations had also been rushed to the spot to assist in the relief and rescue operations.

Senior officials had reached the spot and relief and rescue operations were going on in full swing. "Many of the injured are in critical condition....doctors are attending to them," said an official in Hathras.

A large number of relatives of the victims had gathered outside the hospital.

A high level committee was formed to investigate the cause of the stampede, officials said. Sources said that the district administration had granted permission for the event.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed grief over the incident and has directed the officials to provide the best medical care to the injured.