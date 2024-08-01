Atiq-Ashraf killing: Judicial commission rules out 'pre-planned conspiracy' or 'police negligence'

"The incident of 15 April, 2023 in which accused Atiq Ahmed and his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf were killed by unknown assailants, was not the result of police negligence nor was it possible for them to avoid the incident." Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, who were already lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati Jail and Bareilly district jail respectively were brought to Prayagraj by the police in connection with the murder of Umesh Pal, a witness to the 2005 murder of BSP MLA Raju Pal.