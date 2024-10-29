Home
Attempt to divide voters with 'Batenge toh ...' slogan will be rejected in bypolls: Samajwadi Party

'PDA people are standing unitedly with Akhilesh Yadav and when election results come, you will see what people have decided,' Yadav told reporters here on Monday evening.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 October 2024, 09:13 IST

Published 29 October 2024, 09:13 IST
India NewsBJPUttar PradeshIndian PoliticsSPBypolls

