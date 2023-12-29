Ayodhya airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki, suggests report

Ahead of Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, which is set to take place on January 22, 2024, reports say that Uttar Pradesh government is planning to name the new international airport in the city as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham'.

According to the sources, the airport will be named after Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the 'Ramayana'.

Ahead of the inauguration, UP CM Yogi Adityanath made a visit to Ayodhya on Friday, to inspect the arrangements. Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Ayodhya on December 30 to inaugurate Ayodhya railway station and the airport.