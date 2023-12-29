Ayodhya airport to be named after Maharishi Valmiki, suggests report

Ahead of Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, which is set to take place on January 22, 2024, reports say that Uttar Pradesh government is planning to name the new international airport in the city as 'Maharishi Valmiki International Airport Ayodhya Dham'.
According to the sources, the airport will be named after Maharishi Valmiki, who wrote the 'Ramayana'.
Ahead of the inauguration, UP CM Yogi Adityanath made a visit to Ayodhya on Friday, to inspect the arrangements. Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Ayodhya on December 30 to inaugurate Ayodhya railway station and the airport.
As per ANI reports, PM Modi is set to inaugurate greenfield township in Ayodhya, costing over Rs 2,180 crore. Additionally, he will also flag off two Amrit Bharat trains and six Vande Bharat trains.
A statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said "Modi's vision is to develop modern, world-class infrastructure in Ayodhya, improve connectivity and revamp its civic facilities," PTI reported.
The statement also added that phase 1 of the airport is developed at a cost of about Rs 1,450 crore, with the terminal building having an area of 6500 sqm.
"The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal Building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram," the statement shared by ANI read.
Ayodhya airport's terminal boasts eco-friendly features like insulated roofing, LED lighting, rainwater harvesting, and a solar power plant, aiming for a GRIHA - 5-star rating. The improved connectivity is set to boost tourism, business, and job opportunities, said PMO.
