Ram temple consecration: Day of fulfillment for residents of Ayodhya

Ayodhya: It was a day of fulfillment for the residents of Ayodhya, many of whom had been witness to the events that unfolded over the years before the construction of the Ram Temple at the Ram Janmabhoomi started in earnest in the temple town.

Elderly denizens recalled the firing on the kar sevaks during the Mulayam Singh Yadav government in 1990 and also the demolition of the Babri Masjid a couple of years later. However, many among the younger generation have only heard the stories of the tumultuous past but had been eagerly waiting for this moment all the same.

''It's a day of fulfillment for me...I had been waiting for this day for over three decades,'' said Raj Kishore, a resident of the town.

For 25-year old Ajay Kumar, also a resident of the temple town, the Ram mandir should have been constructed a long time back.