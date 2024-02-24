Ayodhya's Ram temple receives Rs 25 crore donation in a month

Ayodhya: The newly constructed Ram temple has received donations, including 25 kg gold and silver ornament, of around Rs 25 crore in a month after the consecration ceremony on January 22, trust officials on Saturday said.

Prakash Gupta, office in charge of the Ram temple trust, said the amount of Rs 25 crore include cheques, drafts and cash deposited in the temple trust's office along with those deposited in the donation boxes.

"However, we are not aware of the online transactions done directly in the trust's bank accounts," he added.

Gupta said that a total of around 60 lakh devotees have had darshan since January 23.