uttar pradesh

Bag containing Rs 7 lakh snatched from man in UP's Prayagraj

The incident took place when Prahlad Singh and Anirudh Singh were travelling after withdrawing the amount from Punjab National Bank when two unidentified men snatched it from them and fled away, Additional Commissioner of Police, Dhoomanganj, Varun Kumar said.
Last Updated 12 September 2023, 17:11 IST



Two people on Tuesday snatched a bag having Rs 7 lakh from a man in posh Civil Lines area here and fled away, police said.

The incident took place when Prahlad Singh and Anirudh Singh were travelling after withdrawing the amount from Punjab National Bank when two unidentified men snatched it from them and fled away, Additional Commissioner of Police, Dhoomanganj, Varun Kumar said.

He said Prahlad works in the accounts department of a private hospital and a detailed probe is on into the matter.

An FIR will be registered based on Prahlad's complaint, he added.

(Published 12 September 2023, 17:11 IST)
India NewsUttar PradeshPrayagrajThefts

