Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiauttar pradesh

Bahraich violence victim died due to 'shock and excessive bleeding': Doctors after post-mortem

So far, 55 people have been arrested in 11 separate cases filed after the incident.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 17:20 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 17:20 IST
India NewsBahraichCommunal violence

Follow us on :

Follow Us