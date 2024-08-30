Before 2017, UP lacked environment to set up new businesses: Adityanath

Lucknow: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said Friday Uttar Pradesh lacked the environment to set up businesses before his government came to power in 2017.
The previous governments had limited interests and also lacked the vision for the growth of the state, he alleged.
"It is true that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh did not have an environment where we could ask an entrepreneur to set up an industry here. The government also did not have a vision," Adityanath said, addressing a function here to distribute cash incentives for industrial units in the state.
The chief minister distributed incentives worth Rs 1,333 crore to 32 industrial units and Letters of Comfort to 10 for investments of over Rs 4,500 crore during the programme organised at Lok Bhavan, according to an official statement.
Adityanath also claimed that the previous governments were only concerned about staying in power. Adityanath became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after the BJP defeated the incumbent Samajwadi Party in the 2017 assembly elections.
Taking a swipe at the opposition, the chief minister said that those who once considered investing in Uttar Pradesh an impossible task should now recognise how his government has turned that impossibility into a reality.
"Before 2017, Uttar Pradesh was plagued by chaos, anarchy and crime due to the narrow-minded approach of the previous government. But today, the state enjoys the rule of law and has created a favourable environment for investment, making Uttar Pradesh India's dream destination for investors," he said.
Adityanath also highlighted the success of the Global Investors Summit held in February 2023, saying the state received investment proposals exceeding Rs 40 lakh crore. "Of this, proposals worth over Rs 10 lakh crore have already been realised," he added.
The chief minister said significant improvements have been made in Uttar Pradesh under the current administration and the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The state has made strides in both ease of doing business and ease of living, he said and detailed the implementation of 27 sectoral policies in Uttar Pradesh developed with inputs from stakeholders.
The chief minister said his government has deployed "125 CM Fellows" across the state to address entrepreneurs' issues in collaboration with the Industrial Development Department.
Emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy towards crime, criminals and corruption, he assured that his government is committed to fulfilling its promises to investors.
"Our government has no hesitation in implementing the commitments it has made to investors. Under the policy of governance, the double-engine government will break all barriers to provide convenience to investors," he added.
Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh is positioned as a growth engine for India's development in alignment with Prime Minister Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.